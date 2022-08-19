Society HCM City get-together marks National Day of Hungary The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on August 19 on the occasion of the National Day of Hungary (August 20).

Society Naval vessel rescues Binh Dinh fishing boat in distress at sea Naval Squadron 129 has said it took rescue measures on August 18 after receiving an SOS from a fishing boat coded BD 98172 TS of the south central province of Binh Dinh which was in distress in the area of Da Tay island in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Society APEC should enhance coordination to promote international tourism Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet called on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to enhance exchange and support to promote international tourism at the 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on August 19.

Society Whale spotted off northern coast Fishermen sighted a whale in waters off Dau Dong, Vinh Thuc commune in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 19.