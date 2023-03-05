Videos Unique craft of linen weaving in Ha Giang The maintenance and development of the weaving craft not only offer better livelihoods for H’mong women in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang but also attract tourists from home and abroad.

Culture - Sports Ninth Ao Dai Festival of Ho Chi Minh City kicks off The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held the opening ceremony of the 9th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2023, with the theme "I love Vietnamese Ao Dai", at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 on March 3.