U23 Vietnamese players celebrate after scoring the second goal. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam U23 team had a good start in their first match in Group C of the U23 Asian Cup finals on June 2 when Phan Tuan Tai put the ball in Thailand's net just 20 seconds into the first half.



The goal helped the Vietnamese team play confidently and maintained pressure on the Thai rivals.



The Thai side had to make some changes of players, which worked when Benjamin Davies, one of the substitutes, equalised for Thailand in the 34th minute.

The Thai team continued to play attacking but Vietnam maintained the score until the first half ended.

In the second half, the Thai side dominated the game while some Vietnamese players suffered from injuries.



Although the Vietnamese team was left with no subs since the 64th minute, the players demonstrated their resilience and their efforts had paid off with a goal in the 72nd minute.



Thailand made all-out efforts to seek a goal, and it was not until the 90+2 minute that Suphanat Muenta made a successful header to end the game in a draw, and both teams earned a point.

With this result, Vietnam and Thailand are tied for second in the Group. The Republic of Korea is in the top position after winning 4-1 over Malaysia.



Vietnam will face the Republic of Korea on June 5 while Thailand will play Malaysia./.