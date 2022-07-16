Football: Vietnam to compete for bronze medal with Myanmar in AFF Women's Championship
Vietnam lost 0-4 over the hosts the Philippines in the second semi-final of the AFF Women's Championship on July 15, becoming the former queen of Southeast Asia.
Captain Huynh Nhu of Vietnam (L) and a Filipino player (Photo: VFF)
Head coach Mai Duc Chung used the strongest squad for the match, but the first half was a difficult time while Vietnam went under pressure of the hosts Philippines who had advantage of physicality.
The Vietnamese team conceded the first goal in the 32nd minute. From the corner kick on the left wing, Hari Long of the Philippines had a header in a tight corner, breaking the Vietnamese the net.
Huynh Nhu and her teammates almost suffered the second goal only 2 minutes later, but fortunately for Vietnam when the ball went wide of the goal.
In the last minutes of the first half, Vietnam continuously attacked in order to find an equaliser, but they failed.
In the 51st minute, Hoang Thi Loan let the ball touch her hand in the box. Then on the 11-meter mark, Annis made good use of the penalty to increase the score to 2-0 for the Philippines
Vietnam conceded the 3rd goal in a corner kick situation in the 63rd minute, which was scored by Bolden of the Philippines. Not stopping there, Bolden finished with a headẻ to the empty net of Vietnam in the 75th minute.
The final score 0-4 ended a series of 10 consecutive victories of the Vietnamese team against its Philippine opponent.
Vietnam will compete for bronze with Myanmar, while the Philippines and Thailand will meet in the final./.
