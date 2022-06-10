Football: Vietnam to meet Saudi Arabia in U23 Asian Cup quarterfinals
Vietnam will face Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship in Uzbekistan.
On June 9 evening, Saudi Arabia defeated the UAE 2 - 0 in their final qualifying match to top Group D. With this result, they will compete with Vietnam which ranks second in Group C.
Securing a 3 - 0 win over Tajikistan in another game taking place at the same time, Japan rank second in Group D and will play against defending champions the Republic of Korea in the quarterfinals.
The match between Vietnam and Saudi Arabia is set to take place at Lokomotiv Stadium of at 9pm (local time, or 11pm Hanoi time) on June 12./.