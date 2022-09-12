Culture - Sports Vietnam Festival in Kanagawa returns after two years The Vietnam Festival in Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture opened in Yokohama city on September 10 with the participation of a large number of people from both countries.

Culture - Sports Programme celebrating 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival The Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre is hosting a programme celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival from September 2, offering a recreational space for children.

Culture - Sports Graceful Vietnamese wooden sandals Like the “ao dai” (the traditional Vietnamese dress) and the “non la” (palm-leafed conical hat), “guoc moc” (wooden sandal) gave Vietnamese women a charming rustic beauty in the past. In the hope of preserving the traditional wooden sandals, a group of youngsters have worked to bring “guoc moc” closer to young people.