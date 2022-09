Head of the team Duong Nghiep Khoi said all the team members are in a positive mood and show strong desire to play. New players like Xuan Tien and Van Cuong get along and perform well, he said, adding that the team will have two training session per day.The Vietnamese team will play against their rivals from Hong Kong (China) in their first match on September 14 in the qualifying round, which gathers 44 teams divided into 10 groups. The matches will be hosted by 10 countries.Vietnam will then face Timor Leste on September 16 and the hosts Indonesia two days later.According to this year’s competition format, the 10 winners and the best five runners-up from the group stage will advance to the final round to be hosted by Uzbekistan from March 1 – 18, 2023. In case Uzbekistan are among the best five runners-up, the runner-up with the 6th record will secure a slot for the finals./.