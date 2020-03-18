Culture - Sports F1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 postponed The Formula One VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 will be put on hold due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 outbreak, announced organisers on March 13.

Culture - Sports Over 20 artists invited to draw posters on COVID-19 prevention The Department of Grassroots Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on March 12 it had invited over 20 painters to draw posters portraying COVID-19 prevention and control.