Business Vinh Phuc’s investment promotion efforts pay off The northern midland province of Vinh Phuc has reaped significant achievements in investment attraction thanks to its efforts in renewing methods in this regard.

Business Vietnamese goods exhibition centre inaugurated in Thailand The Business Association of Thai-Vietnam (BAOTV) inaugurated the Vietnamese Goods Exhibition Centre at VT-Namnueng shopping mall in the Thai northeastern province of Udon Thani on August 23.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on August 24 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on August 24, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 21).