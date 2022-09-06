Business Newly-registered enterprises hit record Almost 150,000 enterprises were established or re-joined the market in the first eight months of the year, up 31 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business Agricultural trade surplus doubles in first eight months The export value of agro-forestry and fisheries products reached 36.3 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the sector posting a surplus of 6.3 billion USD, or nearly double the figure in the same period of last year. Seven groups of commodities recorded export value in excess of 2 billion USD.

Business Vietnam - Russia sea, rail transport routes connected The connection between the marine freight route between Vietnam and Vladivostok in Russia and a rail route from Vladivostokt to Moscow was launched at a ceremony on September 6.

Business E-commerce: key to increase Vietnam – UK trade Vietnamese firms are urged to use online platforms to expand their market reach in the UK now that the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has come into effect, experts said.