Business Electricity dispatch centre asks for better infrastructure The National Load Dispatch Center (A0) has asked Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to equip it with better infrastructure for the operation of a future wholesale and retail electricity market with more renewable energy resources.

Business Coal corporation speeds up implementation of key projects The Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) is speeding up investments in key projects to ensure the corporation’s sustainable development in 2021.

Business First batch of Vietnamese rice exported to UK under UKVFTA The first 60 tonnes of jasmin rice shipped to the UK under the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) hit the shelves in London on January 26.

Business Thai investors eye more investment opportunities in Vietnam Vietnam is still a destination for foreign investment, including Thailand because it is a large and growing market, Tanee Sangrat, Director General of the Department of Information and Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of Thailand, has said.