For the happiness of children

International Children’s Day (June 1) is a festival for children and is celebrated very widely across Vietnam. The day also gives adults a reminder about taking better care and protection of their children and protecting the world for the future.
  • Ever since its first observance in Vietnam on June 1, 1950, the International Children Day has always hold a significant place in Vietnamese people and been a long-awaited occasion in the year of many children. (Photo: VNA)

  • There are many interesting activities for children at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

  • Over the past 30 years, the Vietnamese Children Fund have carried out numerous surgery programs, bringing back smiles for millions of Vietnamese children born with maxillofacial defects. (Photo: VNA)

  • This day in Vietnam specially marks the start of summer vacation—the occasion when children truly enjoy as they are free from school and homework. (Photo: VNA)

  • Ethnic minority children in Moc Chau district, the northern mountainous province of Sơn La. (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese kids can take part in numerous outdoor activities on this day. (Photo: VNA)

  • Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow - said Jawaharlal Nehru. (Photo: VNA)

