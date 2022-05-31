For the happiness of children
Ever since its first observance in Vietnam on June 1, 1950, the International Children Day has always hold a significant place in Vietnamese people and been a long-awaited occasion in the year of many children. (Photo: VNA)
There are many interesting activities for children at the festival. (Photo: VNA)
Over the past 30 years, the Vietnamese Children Fund have carried out numerous surgery programs, bringing back smiles for millions of Vietnamese children born with maxillofacial defects. (Photo: VNA)
This day in Vietnam specially marks the start of summer vacation—the occasion when children truly enjoy as they are free from school and homework. (Photo: VNA)
Ethnic minority children in Moc Chau district, the northern mountainous province of Sơn La. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese kids can take part in numerous outdoor activities on this day. (Photo: VNA)
Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow - said Jawaharlal Nehru. (Photo: VNA)