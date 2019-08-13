Director of the Department of Child Affairs Dang Hoa Nam at the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - A communications programme “For the safe life of children” was held in Ho Chi Minh City for over 500 workers in Binh Tan district, the first activity in a series of events to raise awareness of young families working in industrial and processing zones about protecting their children from sex abuse.



Addressing the event co-organised by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs’ Department of Child Affairs and Save the Children in Vietnam, Director of the department Dang Hoa Nam said authorities handle over 2,000 child abuse cases each year, over 80 percent of them are sex abuse.



He advised parents to not place their children in vulnerable environment, to report sex abuse cases to authorities, and to protect children’ privacy.



Dragana Strinic, Country Director of Save the Children in Vietnam, highlighted the need to create basic barriers to protect children such as legal regulations and self-protection skills for children.



Director Nam and psychologist Pham Thi Thuy answered parents’ questions about sex education for children.



On the occasion, the organising board introduced a television programme “My body is mine” on VTV7 channel to provide children with sex knowledge and banned behaviours.-VNA





