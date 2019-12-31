Business Reference exchange rate down on December 31 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on December 31, down 12 VND from the previous day.

Business PM attends ceremony marking 500 billion USD in import-export Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony to mark Vietnam’s import-export reaching the 500 billion USD level held in Hanoi on December 30.

Business Lemongrass price rise benefits farmers in Mekong Delta district Lemongrass farmers in Tien Giang province’s Tan Phu Dong district, the Mekong Delta’s largest producer of the herb, are earning growing incomes now since prices are increasing.

Business Vinpearl Air may take off next year The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted to the Prime Minister plans for the establishment of Vinpearl Air, with investment capital of 4.7 trillion VND (202.6 million USD).