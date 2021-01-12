Billionaire Mai Vu Minh (left) and Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (right) discuss the investment cooperation in Southeast Asia at a meeting in 2019 (Photo: Forbes)

Hanoi (VNA) - Bloomberg and Forbes, the two most prestigious billionaire ranking channels in the world, have published information concerning the investment activities of billionaire Mai Vu Minh.



Bloomberg and Forbes are the two most prestigious channels ranking billionaires in the world. The reliability as well as the authenticity of the information has been recognised continuously by a series of leading financial experts in the world over the years. The billionaires selected by Bloomberg and Forbes must meet their strict criteria.



These two famous channels have published stories about Mai Vu Minh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAPA Thale, a corporation specialising in financial investment with headquarters in Germany and Vietnam. Currently, he is a senior advisor to Bosnia - Herzegovina President.



Minh is a billionaire with many contributions to the growth of Vietnam and other countries in the region. Most recently in early 2021, Forbes published his comments on the investment sector in Southeast Asia as an expert that was highly appreciated in the field of investment and respectfully mentioned "billionaire Mai Vu Minh, president of SAPA Thale group."

Bloomberg television reported on bilateral investment cooperation programs and working trips with heads of state of Mai Vu Minh.

In 2020, his meetings with heads of state were reported by Bloomberg. In 2017, Bloomberg's terminal system (a news site for the global financial community with 350,000 accounts) also confirmed that Vietnamese-origin billionaire Mai Vu Minh has invested 400 million USD in start-ups in Vietnam and many countries around the world.



Minh has had many activities in promoting bilateral investment at government level. In 2018, he represented SAPA Thale group to sign a bilateral investment cooperation program with Dubai Investment Development Agency of the Dubai Government (DUBAI FDI) and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).



In 2019, he visited and worked with Bosnia & Herzegovina President Milorad Dodik, Serbia Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic. The trips were carried out in the framework of the programme "Bilateral investment cooperation between SAPA Thale group and the government and leading businesses of Bosnia – Herzegovina."/.

VNA