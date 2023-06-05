Business Thua Thien - Hue grants investment licences to nine projects Since the beginning of the year, nine new projects have been granted investment licences by central Thua Thien - Hue province with a total investment of more than 2 trillion VND (85 million USD), according to a report by the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Da Nang improves investment attraction quality The central city of Da Nang is working to build a business environment conducive for investors, based on the pillars of hi-tech industry, tourism and sea-based economy.

Business Vietnam spends over 2 billion USD on animal feed, material imports in 5 months Vietnam spent 2.04 billion USD to import animal feed and raw materials for the production of this kind of commodity in the first five months of this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).