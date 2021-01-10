Politics Vietnamese Ambassador to US talks with Congressman Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held a phone talk with Congressman Ted Yoho, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation (116th tenure), on the occasion of his office at the House of Representatives ending.

Politics Procuracy sector urged to pay more heed to new corruption cases Politburo member and permanent member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on January 8 asked the procuracy sector to pay more attention to detecting and handling new corruption cases and better the work in localities.

Politics Vietnam, China hold new round of talks on sea-related issues Vietnam and China held the 14th round of negotiations of the working group on the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin and the 11th round of talks of the working group for consultation on cooperation for mutual development at sea, both in the form of video conference, on January 7.

Politics Hanoi decorated to welcome National Party Congress Major streets in Hanoi are adorned with lights and posters to welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.