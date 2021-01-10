Forces ready to ensure safety for 13th National Party Congress
Relevant forces have embarked on the task of ensuring security and safety for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress which is scheduled to open on January 25.
Delegates attending the ceremony pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security in coordination with other ministries and agencies and the Hanoi People's Committee held a ceremony on January 10 to launch the task and conduct a drill ahead of the big event.
The Ministry of Public Security in coordination with other ministries and agencies and the Hanoi People’s Committee held a ceremony on January 10 to launch the task and conduct a drill ahead of the big event.
More than 6,000 officers and soldiers of the public security and army forces, and health workers of the capital city, along with representatives from 10 adjacent localities joined the ceremony.
Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)In his remarks, Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the organising sub-committee of the 13th National Party Congress, stressed the need to raise the awareness of concerned forces about absolutely ensuring security and safety for the event.
Forces ready to ensure safety for 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)The core role played by people’s armed forces should be brought into full play, the Party official said.
Minister of Public Security General To Lam pledged that the public security force will raise the high sense of responsibility and join hands with other units to drastically, synchronously and effectively roll out plans.
Forces ready to ensure safety for 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)
The drill featured different hypothetical scenarios on security and safety, including fighting terrorists and rescuing hostages./.