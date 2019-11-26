Business Vietnam’s start-up landscape attractive to Korean investors A series of seminars and business-to-business matching events were held in Seoul and Busan port cities, the Republic of Korea (RoK) during November, within the framework of the Techfest Vietnam 2019.

Business Noi Bai airport to be expanded for 100 million passengers per year The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport will be expanded to serve 100 million passengers per year, becoming more suitable to the development space of Hanoi and minimising impacts on related planning schemes.