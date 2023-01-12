Ford Vietnam sets new monthly, quarterly sales records
Illustrative image (Photo: nbcnews)Hanoi (VNA) – Ford Vietnam broke its monthly and quarterly sales records in the fourth quarter of 2022, with 13,329 cars sold, holding a market share of over 10%.
In 2022, it sold nearly 29,000 automobiles, rising 22% year on year, the joint venture said on January 11.
Last year also marked the first time Ford debuted five models in Vietnam despite post-pandemic economic and supply chain challenges. Three of the five were assembled at its factory in Hai Duong province.
Notably, Ranger was the pickup model taking the lead in the Vietnamese market for more than 10 years. Up to 16,477 units were sold in 2022, rising 5% from the previous year and accounting for over 70% of the total pickup sales in the market.
Among other models, the Next-Generation Ford Everest made up 44% of the sales in the mid-size SUV segment, Ford Explorer 57% in the full-size SUV segment, and Ford Territory 14% among the C-Segment SUVs.
Meanwhile, Ford Transit retained its top position among the16-seater minivans as 2,423 units were sold, surging 170% year on year and accounting for 60% of the total sales in this regard./.