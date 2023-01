Business Automobile sales increase 33% in 2022 Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 404,635 vehicles of all kinds last year, an annual rise of 33%.

Business VinFast’s EVs grab international media’s attention at CES 2023 With a good-looking and sophisticated design, and impressive specifications, VinFast's electric vehicle (EV) duo VF 6 and VF 7, showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2023 recently held in the US, received positive reviews from the international media.

Business Vietjet to open HCM City-Melbourne direct route Vietjet Air, Vietnam’s largest private carrier, has announced its opening of a route linking Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne of Australia starting March 31.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on January 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 12, up 1 VND from the previous day.