Forecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023
Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been adjusted in the context of many key growth drivers being put under major external pressure.
VNA
InfographicRice exports hit record level in first 8 months of 2023
Rice exports reached a record 5.81 million tons in the first eight months of this year, a 21.4% increase over the same period of 2022. Rice export turnover in the period therefore came in at nearly 3.16 billion USD, an increase of more than 35.7%.
InfographicVietnam ranks 2nd in attracting FDI in renewable energy
Vietnam attracted foreign direct investment of 106.8 billion USD into its renewable energy sector during the 2015-2022 period, ranking it 2nd among developing economies around the world.
InfographicFruit and vegetable exports continue to flourish, up 57.5%
In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits, up 57.5% year-on-year and exceeding last year’s export turnover of 3.16 billion USD.
Infographic55% of Vietnamese consumers highly value sustainability
Important factors when choosing a brand include reasonable price, safety and hygiene, healthiness, reliable brand name, sustainability and environmental friendliness.
InfographicVietnam - US trade relations
Along with sound political relations, economic-trade ties have been one of the most successful endeavours within Vietnam-US relations. The US is currently one of Vietnam’s largest trading partners.
InfographicVietnam’s economic performance in the first 8 months of 2023
Vietnam’s average CPI increased by 3.1% in the first eight months of 2023, while foreign investment rose 8.2% and foreign visitors grew 5.4-fold.