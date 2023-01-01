Politics Congratulations to new foreign minister of China Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on December 30 sent a letter of congratulations to Qin Gang on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of China.

Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of Laos Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 30 sent a letter of congratulations to Sonexay Siphandone on being approved by the Lao National Assembly as Prime Minister of Laos.