Foreign arrivals in Hanoi up 18% in September
Tourist arrivals in the capital city of Hanoi was estimated at 1.48 million in September, down 15.5% month-on-month, reported the municipal Department of Tourism.
Tourists in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Of the figure, over 184,000 were foreigners, up 18% from August.
At Hoa Lo prison relic site (Photo: VNA)So far this year, tourist arrivals in Hanoi rose four-fold to 13.87 million year-on-year, of which more than 766,000 were foreigners. The total revenue from tourism is estimated at 39.69 trillion VND (1.72 billion USD), marking a 4.7-fold rise from the same period last year.
In September, hotel room occupancy rate reached 43.7%, up 14.3% from a month ago and 28.6% year-on-year. The figure in the nine months is estimated at 34.1%, up 12.7% year-on-year./.