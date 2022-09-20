Travel Hoang Su Phi Terraced Field Heritage Week returns The Hoang Su Phi Terraced Field Heritage Week has returned to the mountainous province of Ha Giang after being postponed for two seasons due to COVID-19, with a wide range of attractive destinations now on offer.

Travel Vietnamese tourism sees breakthrough after reopening After six months of complete reopening to tourists, Vietnam’s tourism activities have been bounced back.

Travel Da Nang focuses on products suitable to Indian, Middle Eastern tourists’ taste The central city of Da Nang is seeking to develop tourism products that are tailored to suit the taste of vacationers from India and the Middle East, which are defined as important markets for the city's tourism in the future.