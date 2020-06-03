Foreign arrivals in Indonesia plunge, visa exemption to be reviewed
The number of foreign travellers visiting Indonesia plunged by 87.44 percent year-on-year to 160,000 in April, reported the National Agency of Statistics of Indonesia.
In Bali, Indonesia (Photo: AFP)
Jakarta (VNA) - The number of foreign travellers visiting Indonesia plunged by 87.44 percent year-on-year to 160,000 in April, reported the National Agency of Statistics of Indonesia.
Head of the agency Kecuk Suhariyanto said the figure in April slumped by 66.02 percent month-on-month.
The agency conceded that the tourism sector has been hit by the pandemic since February.
During a webinar held on June 2, Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo suggested the government review its visa exemption policy for tourists to prevent a massive spread of COVID-19 infections once the tourism sector reopens.
Indonesia must strictly scrutinise foreign tourists and make sure they are free from the novel coronavirus, he added.
The country welcomed 16.11 million foreign tourists last year, earning 20 billion USD in revenue, surpassing that of oil and gas industry./.
Head of the agency Kecuk Suhariyanto said the figure in April slumped by 66.02 percent month-on-month.
The agency conceded that the tourism sector has been hit by the pandemic since February.
During a webinar held on June 2, Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo suggested the government review its visa exemption policy for tourists to prevent a massive spread of COVID-19 infections once the tourism sector reopens.
Indonesia must strictly scrutinise foreign tourists and make sure they are free from the novel coronavirus, he added.
The country welcomed 16.11 million foreign tourists last year, earning 20 billion USD in revenue, surpassing that of oil and gas industry./.