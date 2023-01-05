Foreign arrivals in Vietnam in 2022
Vietnam welcomed more than 3.36 million foreign visitors in 2022, which is 23.3 times higher than in 2021 but down by 79.9% compared to the figure in 2019, prior to COVID-19.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTop 10 international events in 2022 selected by VNA
Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, central banks raising interest rates, the global population reaching 8 billion, and the World Cup in Qatar are among the top stand-out international events selected by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in 2022.
See more
InfographicNumber of foreign arrivals to Vietnam surges over 21 times
Vietnam welcomed 2.95 million international tourists in the first 11 months of this year, 21.1-fold higher than in the same period of 2021, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicVietnam named leading heritage destination in 2022
Vietnam’s tourism destinations and brands have been named in the top 16 award categories of the 2022 World Travel Awards, with the country named the World’s Leading Heritage Destination for the third time since 2019.
InfographicE-visa procedures for foreigners to enter Vietnam
E-visa procedures are the fastest, most convenient, and most comfortable way for foreigners to apply for a visa to enter Vietnam.
InfographicVietnam welcomes 2.36 million foreign tourists in 10 months
Vietnam welcomed 2.36 million foreign visitors in the first 10 months of this year, 18.8 times higher than the figure in the same period last year, but still down 83.7% compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019.
InfographicVietnam listed among top places to visit in the New Year
Vietnam has been named one of the top 20 places to visit at the beginning of the new year by UK travel magazine Wanderlust for its beautiful natural sights, festive atmosphere, and favorable weather.