Travel Infographic Number of foreign arrivals to Vietnam surges over 21 times Vietnam welcomed 2.95 million international tourists in the first 11 months of this year, 21.1-fold higher than in the same period of 2021, according to the General Statistics Office.

Travel Infographic Vietnam named leading heritage destination in 2022 Vietnam’s tourism destinations and brands have been named in the top 16 award categories of the 2022 World Travel Awards, with the country named the World’s Leading Heritage Destination for the third time since 2019.

Travel Infographic E-visa procedures for foreigners to enter Vietnam E-visa procedures are the fastest, most convenient, and most comfortable way for foreigners to apply for a visa to enter Vietnam.

Travel Infographic Vietnam welcomes 2.36 million foreign tourists in 10 months Vietnam welcomed 2.36 million foreign visitors in the first 10 months of this year, 18.8 times higher than the figure in the same period last year, but still down 83.7% compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019.