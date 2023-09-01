About 2.2 million tourists from the Republic of Korea came to Vietnam during the period, accounting for 29% of the total number of foreign visitors to the Southeast Asian country. It is followed by China and the US.

The revenue from accommodation and food services reached over 18 billion USD during the eight months, while that from travel services rose by 47% annually to some 930 million USD.

Easier visa procedures and extended length of stay for foreign visitors entering Vietnam are positive signs for the tourism sector, especially amid peak tourism season for foreign visitors.

According to experts, the sector must offer unique and appealing tourism products, popularise tourism in key markets in a more professional manner, improve workforce quality, better manage destinations to ensure safety, and step up digital transformation in tourism activities./.

VNA