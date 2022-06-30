In June alone, Vietnam welcomed nearly 237,000 foreign arrivals, up nearly 37% compared to the previous month.



Statistics show that the revenue from accommodation and catering services surged by nearly 21% in the first six months, and 80% in June, over the same period last year.



Meanwhile, the travel service revenue in the January – June period surged by more than 94% over the same period last year thanks to the strong recovery of tourism activities, especially the boom of domestic tourism in the second quarter.



Some localities recording high revenues were Hanoi in the north, Da Nang, Quang Nam and Khanh Hoa in the central region and Can Tho in the south.



Notably, Hanoi served more than 8.6 million in the reviewed period, earning over 25 trillion VND, up three times in both number and revenue against the same period last year.



The tourism sector of Ho Chi Minh City reported that the city welcomed 11 million domestic holiday-makers and 478,000 foreigners in the periods, up 43% and 100% year-on-year, respectively./.

VNA