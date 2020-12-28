Travel Tet tour season hit by COVID-19 fears Ho Chi Minh City’s travel firms have announced a number of domestic tours for Tet (Lunar New Year) with huge discounts and promotions.

Travel Vietnam’s sixth airline launched The Vietnam Travel Aviation Company Limited (Vietravel Airlines), the sixth airline in Vietnam, made its debut on December 26 after meeting all requirements and completing necessary procedures for operating commercial flights.

Travel Community-based tourism potentials in Hoa Binh Lake Dubbed as “Ha Long Bay on land” with peaceful villages along the banks, Hoa Binh Lake is becoming an attractive tourism destination for visitors.

Travel Quang Ninh holds Ao dai festival to promote tourism Stories about heritages in the northern province of Quang Ninh were told through a show of 17 collections of Ao dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress) at Quang Ninh 2020 Ao dai festival organised in Cam Pha city on December 26.