Travel Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

Business Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19 The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Travel Ha Giang organises sporting, cultural activities to stimulate tourism The northern mountain province of Ha Giang plans to organise a number of sporting, cultural and tourism activities throughout this year to promote its stunning landscapes, rich ethnic culture and tourism.

Travel Hanoi sees surge in visitors in July Hanoi welcomed nearly 1.2 million visitors in July, a surge of 51.2 percent over that in June, including 16,600 foreigners, reported the city’s Tourism Department.