Foreign arrivals to Vietnam up 4.7-fold
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam were estimated to have hit 8.9 million in the first nine months of 2023, surging 4.7-fold compared to the same period last year but still only 69% of the figure in the first eight months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VNA
