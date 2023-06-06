Destinations Infographic Hanoi among 10 most beautiful Southeast Asia destinations Canadian magazine The Travel has ranked Hanoi in sixth place on a list of the 10 most beautiful destinations in Southeast Asia.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.

Destinations Infographic Top 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022 Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.

Destinations Infographic Son Doong among most incredible caves worldwide The Travel, a leading tourism website in Canada, has listed Son Doong of Vietnam among the top 10 most incredible caves globally.