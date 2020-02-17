Business State capital in Viglacera to be fully divested in 2010 The Construction Ministry will divest the remaining State capital in ceramic and tile producer Viglacera Corporation this year, said head of the ministry’s Enterprises Management Department Dao Minh Thanh.

Business COVID-19: Border localities asked to resume trade with China Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked the northern provinces of Lang Son and Quang Ninh to resume imports, exports and transport of goods through three sub-border gates in the two localities after a suspension due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Business Bamboo Airways to launch new domestic, int’l flights in February Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways has announced that it will launch several new international flights in February, as part of its plan to develop a network of 25 foreign routes this year.

Business VN banks more open for EU investors under newly-approved trade pact Investors from the EU will have opportunities to own higher stakes in Vietnamese banks than those from other countries under Việt Nam’s commitments in the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).