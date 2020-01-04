Foreign capital flow to Indonesia totals 16.07 bln USD in 2019
Governor of the Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo has said foreign capital flow to the country totalled 16.07 billion USD in 2019 despite global economic uncertainties.
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo: Antara)
He said most of them are in government bonds, State securities and corporate bonds, adding that foreign reserves also significantly increased in the fourth quarter, reaching 127 billion USD, bringing the country's balance of payment into positive territory.
Indonesia’s inflation stood at 2.72 percent while necessities remained stable in 2019, he said.
According to him, Indonesian people and foreign investors believe in the leadership of the government and expect impressive growth figures in 2020./.