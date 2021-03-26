Business Anti-dumping investigations launched into imported welding material products The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued Decision No. 947/QD-BCT on launching an anti-dumping investigation into some types of welding material products originated from China, Thailand and Cambodia.

Business Khanh Hoa promotes cooperation with Indian businesses The leader of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa called on Indian investors to explore its potential and strengths and the cooperation opportunities available in localities during an online conference to promote cooperation between the two sides on March 25.

Business Binh Duong holds trade promotion event to attract Thai investors Authorities in Binh Duong province, in collaboration with Becamex IDC - a leading developer of industrial, urban and transportation infrastructure in Vietnam - hold an online conference on March 25 to promote Thai investment in the southern province.