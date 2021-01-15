Delegates pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Bilateral and multilateral diplomacy has been strengthened both online and in-person, he said. Vietnam has also enhanced economic ties through the implementation of major trade deals like the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).The country also saw positive outcomes in protecting citizens overseas amidst COVID-19, land border marker planting and demarcation, territorial sovereignty protection, and cultural diplomacy, he went on.Dung said fact-finding trips to localities were organised for foreign reporters, cultural and press attachés, and representatives of foreign agencies in Vietnam during the year, in an effort to promote local potential.Many have expressed a belief that Vietnam will become a bright spot in economic growth post-COVID-19, contributing significantly to peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large./.