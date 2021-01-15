Foreign correspondents contribute to promoting Vietnam’s image: Deputy FM
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on January 15 called on correspondents from foreign press agencies and cultural and press attachés as well as representatives from foreign agencies in Vietnam to help in promoting the country’s image among international friends.
At a New Year gathering in Hanoi, Dung highlighted their contributions to enhancing cultural links and mutual understanding between Vietnam and peoples worldwide.
In his remarks, the deputy minister reviewed the major political and socio-economic achievements Vietnam recorded last year, saying it successfully performed its role as ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.
Delegates pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)Bilateral and multilateral diplomacy has been strengthened both online and in-person, he said. Vietnam has also enhanced economic ties through the implementation of major trade deals like the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
The country also saw positive outcomes in protecting citizens overseas amidst COVID-19, land border marker planting and demarcation, territorial sovereignty protection, and cultural diplomacy, he went on.
Dung said fact-finding trips to localities were organised for foreign reporters, cultural and press attachés, and representatives of foreign agencies in Vietnam during the year, in an effort to promote local potential.
Many have expressed a belief that Vietnam will become a bright spot in economic growth post-COVID-19, contributing significantly to peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large./.