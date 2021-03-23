World Singapore’s foreign minister on regional tour Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on March 22 paid a visit to Brunei to reaffirm the special and unique relationship between the two countries.

World Lao NA approves list of new Government members Phankham Viphavanh, after being elected Prime Minister of Laos by the country’s National Assembly (NA) on March 22, submitted the list of Cabinet members for the 2021 – 2025 tenure to the parliament for approval.

World 22 IS-affiliated terror suspects arrested in Indonesia The Indonesian police said on March 22 that its counterterrorism unit Densus 88 has arrested 22 suspected terrorists with alleged links to the homegrown terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).