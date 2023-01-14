Foreign diplomats, tourists explore Vietnamese Tet at Duong Lam village
Participants joining the "Tet in Vietnamese villages" in Duong Lam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Foreign ambassadors, officials from diplomatic agencies and international organisations as well as tourists gathered in Duong Lam ancient village in Hanoi's outlying district of Son Tay on January 14 to enjoy Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.
Participants started their journey from a traditional Tet market at the Mong Phu communal house, in which they experienced Vietnamese calligraphy, folk music and culinary, and explored specialities of the locality.
Then, they were introduced with traditional practices of Vietnamese people during Tet, as well as typical dishes prepared during the festival, especially traditional desserts of Duong Lam.
They had a chance to explore handicrafts at the lacquer production workshop and joined folk games of Vietnam such as duck hunting, cock fighting and fish catching.
According to the Hanoi Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion, the activities are part of a programme themed "Tet in Vietnamese villages", which aims to introduce the traditional cultural values of Vietnam as well as the beauty of Duong Lam - a popular tourist attraction- to international friends.
It is also part of the city's efforts to speed up post-pandemic recovery and development, especially for the tourism sector.
The programme will last through January 15./.