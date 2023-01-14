Society ILO hails Vietnam's efforts to mitigate negative impacts of COVID-19 With a policy putting humans at the centre and leaving no one behind, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Vietnam, the Government has continuously made drastic instructions to support labourers with relief packages of largest-ever coverage, besides pandemic control measures.

Society Dak Lak enters Tet flower season With the Lunar New Year 2023 fast approaching, farmers in flower growing areas of the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak are busy harvesting their Tet flowers. Traders are also arriving to buy the flowers for sale in other localities.

Society Historical witnesses look back on Paris Peace Accords The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on January 13 held a get-together for historical witnesses to look back on the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) which was signed on January 27, 1973.