Foreign diplomats in "ao dai" (the traditional costume of Vietnam) pose for a photo when visiting Duong Lam village on January 23 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 30 foreign ambassadors and representatives of foreign offices and international organisations in Hanoi on January 23 had a visit to Duong Lam ancient village in the outskirts of Hanoi and a look into activities of the Vietnamese lunar New Year.

The envoys, mostly from key tourism markets of Vietnam and Hanoi, experienced a traditional market space of the most important festival in Vietnam with pavilions offering local specialties and handicraft products. They also joined an event featuring the traditional cultural activities of the occasion.

Typical foods of the New Year were also offered to the foreign guests who had a look into traditional customs and practices, as well as trades of the locality.

This year’s annual cultural event was held to popularise the traditional cultural values of the Vietnamese people to foreign friends.

The visit is expected to create a push for the tourism demand among the people of Hanoi and nearby localities./.