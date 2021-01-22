Dr. Jan Hornat (Photo: CEU)

Sharing the same view, Dr. Jan Hornat, an expert on the Indo-Pacific also from the Charles University, lauded Vietnam’s role and position in international relations.He said Vietnam is succeeding in global and regional economic integration, including pushing the signing of the RCEP in its role as ASEAN Chair 2020.In his opinion, Vietnam should reinforce partnerships with regional powers sharing the same interest for the sake of an open and free Indo-Pacific.He expressed his belief that with experience and achievements in external affairs over the past years, Vietnam will actively contribute to maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific./.