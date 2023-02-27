Foreign experts at a ginseng garden in Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – Experts from the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development (DFCD) and the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam conducted a field trip to inspect technical and financial support for a project on the sustainable development of Ngoc Linh ginseng under forest canopy in the central province of Quang Nam from February 26-27.



The project is conducted by Samsam Group on a site of 2.5ha in Tra Linh commune, Nam Tra My district with the first-stage capital of 120 billion VND (5.2 million USD).



It is one of the 20 safe and one of eight Asian projects jointly assessed and financially supported by WWF and DFCD.



Huib Jan de Ruijter, senior expert from the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, hailed the project for not only offering economic benefits to the enterprise but also benefiting the local community, particularly in terms of protecting the sustainable forest ecosystem and mitigating the impacts of climate change.



Chairman of the Board of Directors of Samsam Group Nguyen Duc Luc said the group now needs a capital of around 20 million EUR to expand its cultivation area, improve seed production and extraction capability, and produce a variety of products derived from Ngoc Linh ginseng, thus ensuring the domestic supply and completing legal procedures to bring them to the world.



Samsam Group is currently growing 500,000 mature Ngoc Linh ginseng plants on a 200ha area. Its cultivation area follows GACP-WHO standards. In the near future, it plans to harvest 400,000 seeds and plant 500,000 one-year-old seedlings./.