Politics UN lauds Vietnam’s contributions to peacekeeping operations United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has applauded Vietnam’s engagement and contributions to UN peacekeeping operations during a meeting with Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN on February 2.

Politics International scholars highlight CPV’s role in new period The Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies has published a book on the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Party (February 3, 1930).

Politics China willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Vietnam: ambassador China will work together with Vietnam to preserve the traditional friendship, deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries, protect common strategic interests and promote the bilateral relationship, Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo has affirmed.