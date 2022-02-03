Foreign experts praise CPV’s sound leadership
Many streets in Hanoi are decorated with banners, slogans, and posters along with national flags, Party flags to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and welcome the Year of the Tiger. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is the foundation and the leading factor determining every victory of Vietnam’s revolution, international experts and scholars have affirmed.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Ayana Gutiérrez said platforms and guidelines of the CPV have play a part in glorious victories of the Vietnamese revolution over the past more than 90 years.
The Party has selected theory and practice values in the previous process of national democratic revolution and the present cause of socialism building and Doi Moi (Renewal), he added.
Rosario del Pilar Pentón Díaz, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Rector of the Party School Ñico López, stressed the CPV’s dialectical vision and will power in choosing the path of socialism building in Vietnam.
The New Delhi-based Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) said the achievements Vietnam has recorded in 35 years of Doi Moi, particularly in the five-year implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 12th National Party Congress and goals set out during the 13th National Party Congress, have reflected that Vietnam has overcome a range of challenges under the Party leadership.
On the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3), the Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies has published a book on the Party.
The book features 17 articles presented at the international roundtable workshop on the CPV and the 13th National Congress of the CPV, which took place on May 19-20, 2021.
Written by prestigious researchers of Russia and other countries, these articles highlight the development of the CPV and its role in the modern era as well as the significance of the 13th National Party Congress.