The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (Eurocham)’s 2022-2023 Whitebook, which was launched late last week, pointed out that Vietnam was an attractive FDI destination thanks to the country’s stable macro-economic environment and controlled inflation, which consolidated investors’ confidence in the trade and investment environment.

The low cost of doing business, strong economic growth, rising middle class and a favourable business environment have made Vietnam an attractive destination for foreign investment, EuroCham said.

A survey by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) published recently showed that about 60% of Japanese firms planned to expand their operations in Vietnam, the highest rate in Southeast Asia.

Japanese companies and those from Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China) were also eyeing the Vietnamese market.

Major global groups, such as Samsung, LG, Honda, Canon, Foxconn, and Toyota, have chosen localities in the northern region such as Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, Thai Binh, and Hai Phong and made them their production bases./.

VNA