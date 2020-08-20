Business Hanoi active in seizing opportunities from EVFTA Having recognised the advantages for exports created by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Hanoi has designed a number of measures to make full use of the opportunities it brings about.

Business Online workshop links Vietnamese companies and foreign distributors An online workshop was held on August 20, providing training and networking activities to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign distribution networks.

Business 45 million Vietnamese people shop online Nearly 45 million Vietnamese people now access online shopping, a forum on domestic consumption trends on August 20 in Hanoi heard.

Business Wood processing to become spearhead economic sector by 2025 The wood processing industry is to become a spearhead economic sector by 2025, posting export turnover of about 20 billion USD to contribute to socio-economic development and stabilise the livelihoods of people living in forested areas.