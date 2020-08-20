Foreign firms optimistic about Vietnam’s economic recovery
Foreign corporate executives remain optimistic about Vietnam’s economic prospects despite the new COVID-19 outbreak that prompted the imposition of social distancing in some localities, especially in the central city of Da Nang.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign corporate executives remain optimistic about Vietnam’s economic prospects despite the new COVID-19 outbreak that prompted the imposition of social distancing in some localities, especially in the central city of Da Nang.
Kenneth Atkinson, founder of international audit agency Grant Thornton and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, said economists are warning that the new COVID-19 outbreak could overshadow the past optimistic forecasts about Vietnam’s short-term economic growth.
However, he still believed that Vietnam remains attractive to international companies.
Most foreigners living in Da Nang believed that the Vietnamese Government took swift and effective actions to combat COVID-19, both earlier this year and at present.
A foreign web designer said the Vietnamese Government is doing its best to prevent the new pandemic outbreak and current countermeasures are very important./.
Kenneth Atkinson, founder of international audit agency Grant Thornton and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, said economists are warning that the new COVID-19 outbreak could overshadow the past optimistic forecasts about Vietnam’s short-term economic growth.
However, he still believed that Vietnam remains attractive to international companies.
Most foreigners living in Da Nang believed that the Vietnamese Government took swift and effective actions to combat COVID-19, both earlier this year and at present.
A foreign web designer said the Vietnamese Government is doing its best to prevent the new pandemic outbreak and current countermeasures are very important./.