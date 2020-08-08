Business Vietnam exports 3.9 million tonnes of rice in seven months Vietnam exported 3.9 million tonnes of rice, earning 1.9 billion USD, in the first seven months of this year, according to the Department of Agro Processing and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam, Japan foster cooperation in industry, trade, energy The 4th meeting of the Vietnam-Japan Joint Committee on Cooperation in Industry, Trade and Energy was held in Hanoi on August 7 in the form of video conferencing.

Business Derivatives market sees liquidity rise in July Transactions on the derivatives market in July increased compared to June with average trading volume up by 18.59 percent to about 212,623 contracts per session, according to statistics from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globally Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 percent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.