Business Hanoi holds trade fair to promote OCOP products A week-long event to introduce and sell goods under the ‘One Commune, One Product’ (OCOP) programme is taking place at the centre of culture, information and sports of Hanoi’s Thanh Tri district.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on September 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,346 VND/USD on September 28, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Cuba to enhance trade, investment ties Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi held a working session with Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz in Hanoi on September 27.