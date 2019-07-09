A corner of Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

– The central city of Da Nang drew more than 542 million USD worth of foreign investment between January and June.The figures were released at the opening sitting on July 9 of the 11th session of the 9th municipal People’s Council.It was also reported at the function that total domestic investment in the city throughout the six-month period surpassed 2.3 trillion VND (98.9 million USD).Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh told the council that the result was attributable to various investment attraction activities, in line with the city’s policy on making 2019 a year of attracting investment.Da Nang successfully organised a spring conference with investors, during which investment registration certificates were granted for 8 projects worth over 492 million USD. Meanwhile, the local authorities allowed research for 11 potential projects worth nearly 3.5 billion USD.Despite such positive outcomes, the city has failed to meet the targets in some aspects, he noted.In the last half of the year, the city plans to boost its business-investment promotion; improve the management of investment in construction and speed up the progress of major projects; as well as enhance its urban and environmental management, among others.The 11th session of the 9th municipal People’s Council will review the implementation of socio-economic plans in the first half and outline measures to carry out tasks in the remaining part of the year.The session is set to review 59 reports, with discussion revolving around such pressing issues in the locality as waste, pollution, water shortage, and land acquisition.-VNA