Business Competition authority warns of online loan scams The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Competition Authority (VCA) has warned local consumers to be cautious about taking out online loans amid rampant scams.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on December 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 10, down 4 VND from the previous day (December 9).

Business Novaland Expo makes strong impression on visitors, investors Novaland Expo, which closed in Ho Chi Minh City on December 8, made a strong impression on domestic and foreign customers and investors. The five-day event attracted nearly 20,000 visitors.