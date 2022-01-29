Business Vietnam to increase frequency of commercial international flights Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has agreed to increase the frequency of commercial international flights, as well as removing the need for passengers to take rapid COVID-19 tests before and after their flight, as per new Government regulations.

Business Vietnam emerges as attractive destination for startups A record high of 1.35 billion USD was poured into Vietnamese startups last year, making the country among the most attractive destinations for startups in the region.

Business Shares finish higher in final session prior to Tet holiday Shares finished higher during the final trading session prior to the Tet holiday on January 28, propped up by the growth of banking and textile stocks.

Business Value added tax cut to assist socio-economic recovery The value added tax (VAT) will be reduced by 2 percentage points to 8 percent starting this February as part of measures helping taxpayers tackle difficulties.