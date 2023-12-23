Business Logistics firms advised to improve competitiveness Vietnamese logistics firms have been advised to work harder to enhance their productivity, service quality and competitiveness amid current difficulties due to global economic instability.

Business Infographic ADB predicts Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that Vietnam will post Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6% in 2024. It has also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8%.

Business PM approves investment policy for infrastructure construction in Quang Ngai VSIP II The Prime Minister on December 22 issued a decision approving an investment policy for the first-stage construction and operation of infrastructure in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park II (VSIP II), located in the Dung Quat Economic Zone, the central province of Quang Ngai.

Business Vietnam, Russia’s Primorye hold huge cooperation prospect: Trade representative Vietnamese trade representative in Russia Nguyen Hong Thanh spoke highly of the cooperation prospects between Vietnam and Russia’s Primorye territory, while attending the first Primorye international industry and investment forum in Vladivostok city on December 20-21.