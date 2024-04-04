Business Petrol prices up more than 290 VND per litre Petrol prices were revised up by more than 290 VND per litre from 3pm on April 4 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business 'Made in Moscow' booth impressive at Vietnam Expo 2024 The Moscow Export Centre on April 3 opened a booth at the Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2024), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, which is underway in Hanoi.

Business PPP important to high-quality, low-carbon rice production: Confab The significance of the public-private partnership (PPP) to the project on developing 1 million hectare of high-quality and low carbon footprint rice in the Mekong Delta region by 2030 was highlighted at a workshop held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 4.

Business HCM City’s market stabilisation programme wins support of businesses As many as 69 enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City have engaged in the city’s market stabilisation programme this year, up 10 from the number in 2023.