Business Hai Duong prepares to introduce Thieu litchi on e-commerce platforms Authorities of the northern province of Hai Duong are carrying out necessary procedures to offer from 5-10 products meeting standards in the “One Commune - One Product” (OCOP) programme, including Thieu litchi, for sales on e-commerce platforms before May 18.

Business Binh Duong works hard on infrastructure development, administrative reform The southern province of Binh Duong will concentrate on promoting infrastructure development and administrative reform, which are considered as two key pillars in creating breakthroughs in socio-economic development.

Business Southern stock market posts high transaction value in April Liquidity of the southern stock market in April stood at the highest level from the outset of the year, with more than 14.51 billion stocks traded at a value of over 366.94 trillion VND, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,179 VND per USD on May 7, up 1 VND from the rate on the previous day.