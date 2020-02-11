Business Vietnam’s economy offers many chances for Canadian firms: workshop A workshop was held in Toronto city on February 10 to discuss opportunities for Canadian businesses in Vietnam after one year the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) took effect.

Business Looser monetary policy needed to counter global volatility A looser monetary policy should be instituted to support economic growth in the wake of global volatilities, especially the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), experts suggested.

Business Coronavirus fight: MoF exempts import tax on five commodity groups The Ministry of Finance has decided to exempt tax on the import of five commodity groups needed to fight the novel coronavirus in Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on February 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND/USD on February 11, up 6 VND from the previous day.